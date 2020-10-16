CLAYTON COUNTY (CBS46) -- Twenty members of the Clayton County Jail command staff have either stepped down, retired or will face termination next week following an Internal Affairs investigation.
Sheriff Victor Hill says the staff members' "unauthorized abuse of over-time added up to nearly a million dollars in a three-month period of the fiscal year that started in July."
Those who will be terminated next week have been placed on administrative leave without pay.
The investigation also discovered, "that supervisors who were in charge of managing and approving overtime instead were approving an extravagant amount of overtime for themselves without request or authorization from a superior. This is in violation of Sheriff’s Office policy. Supervisors would then get other supervisors of equal or lower rank to put the overtime on the Kronos pay system for them since the system does not allow them to enter in their own over-time."
Sheriff Hill says half of the commanders have already been replaced.
The internal investigation will be forwarded to the Clayton County District Attorney’s Office for review.
