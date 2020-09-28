ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Monday marked a groundbreaking expansion for COVID-19 testing.
“100 million rapid point of care test will be given to states and territories to support efforts to re-open their economies, to open schools immediately and as fast as they can,” President Donald Trump explained during a press conference at the White House.
According to President Trump his goal is to make testing accessible to the community, massively increase testing capacity, and identify more cases of asymptomatic individuals in low-risk populations. Fifty million of the rapid COVID tests will go to protect the most vulnerable communities including nursing homes, assisted living facilities, hospice care, historically black colleges and tribal nation colleges.
Admiral Giroir said this is not an at-home test, but it is an easy and less invasive one. Governor Brian Kemp tweeted an initial shipment of 200,000 rapid COVID-19 tests will be made available to the state of Georgia for free, with over 3 million rapid tests available in the coming months.
Local Maddie Connell questions the test accuracy drawing the comparison of waiting 15 minutes to what used to be weeks for results.
“If it helps even just a little bit I feel like it’s worth it,” Connell said.
Nicholas Johnson said he avoided the test out of fear, but with this new system in place, he feels more open to it.
“Since they’re making it less invasive I think it’s probably a step in the right direction for more of us to actually get tested,” said Johnson.
