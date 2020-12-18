2020: A year like no other in recent history

In this Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, aerial photo, wildfires rage under plumes of smoke in Bairnsdale, Australia. Thousands of tourists fled Australia's wildfire-ravaged eastern coast Thursday ahead of worsening conditions as the military started to evacuate people trapped on the shore further south.
Doctors are rejecting the idea floated by President Donald Trump that research should be done into whether chemical disinfectants could be injected into human bodies as a potential coronavirus treatment.
WASHINGTON D.C. - MARCH 17: Congressman John Lewis (D-GA) is photographed in his offices in the Canon House office building on March 17, 2009 in Washington, D.C. The former Big Six leader of the civil rights movement was the architect and keynote speaker at the historic March on Washington in 1963. (Photo by Jeff Hutchens/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON - MARCH 03: U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg smiles during a photo session with photographers at the U.S. Supreme Court March 3, 2006 in Washington DC. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)
CHULA VISTA, CA - SEPTEMBER 30: Guitarist Eddie Van Halen of Van Halen performs on stage at Sleep Train Amphitheatre on September 30, 2015 in Chula Vista, California. (Photo by Daniel Knighton/Getty Images)
As the calendar for 2020 nears December 31, most of us will be letting out a deep sigh of relief that one of the most memorable and unbelievable years finally ends.
The news in 2020 never slowed down from the beginning of the year until December. COVID-19 and the ensuing pandemic, along with the presidential election, dominated the news this year. The chaos COVID-19 wrought, along with the ensuing strange, wild, and sad stories that came at us in 2020, will make it a year we may want to forget, but the memories of this year will last a lifetime. COVID-19 could be it's own year-in-review, but we chose to look at the other events that made 2020 one we will never forget in our lifetimes.
CBS46.com's team of digital content producers put together a look back at some of the most memorable news, events, and more in this look back at 2020.
JANUARY
Jan. 2: New South Wales declares state of emergency over bushfires
U.S. officials believe that during the Iraq war, it was Soleimani's units that provided Iraqi insurgents with specially made bombs that could penetrate armor, a deadly weapon against American forces -- a claim Iran denied. Iran later issued an arrest warrant for Trump over the drone strike that killed the top Iranian general.
January 8: Prince Harry and Meghan step back from senior roles as royals
Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, announced plans to step back from their roles within the UK's royal family. The couple said they planned to “transition into a new working model" and become "financially independent.” There was said to be a mood of deep disappointment in the palace following the announcement, and senior members of the family are hurt as a result of the news.
January 22: CDC confirms first U.S. case of coronavirus
The outcome followed months of remarkable impeachment proceedings, from Speaker Nancy Pelosi's House to Mitch McConnell's Senate, reflecting the nation's unrelenting partisan divide three years into the Trump presidency.
COVID-19 UPDATE - An American citizen living in China becomes the first known American to die from COVID-19.
February 24: Harvey Weinstein found guilty of rape
Harvey Weinstein was convicted of rape and sexual assault against two women and was immediately handcuffed and led off to jail, sealing his dizzying fall from powerful Hollywood studio boss to archvillain of the #MeToo movement. The jury of seven men and five women took five days to convict him.
Weinstein was found guilty of sexually assaulting production assistant Mimi Haley in 2006 and raping an aspiring actress in a New York City hotel room in 2013. The verdict followed weeks of harrowing and excruciatingly graphic testimony from a string of accusers who told of rapes, forced oral sex, groping, masturbation, lewd propositions and ‘that's-Hollywood’ excuses from Weinstein about how the casting couch works.
FEBRUARY 29: COVID-19 UPDATE -- The United States reports the first death from COVID-19 in the country.
MARCH
March 2: First case of coronavirus reported in Georgia
A man and his 15-year-old son become the first Georgians to be diagnosed with the coronavirus. The 56-year-old man traveled from Milan on Feb. 22. He was asymptomatic at the time but developed symptoms on Feb. 25 and immediately contacted his physician who notified the CDC.
March 11: COVID-19 outbreak officially labeled as a pandemic
The World Health Organization (WHO) declares the novel coronavirus outbreak a global pandemic. At a news briefing, WHO Director-General, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said the number of cases outside China increased 13-fold and the number of countries with cases increased threefold with further increases are expected. He said that the WHO is "deeply concerned both by the alarming levels of spread and severity and by the alarming levels of inaction," and he called on countries to act now to contain the virus. "We should double down," he said. "We should be more aggressive."
March 24: Summer Olympics is postponed
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach agree to postpone the Olympics by about one year. Abe put the suggestion to Bach, who agreed that the latest date the Olympics will be held is summer 2021.
The IOC had been facing mounting pressure to delay the Games, which were originally scheduled to take place from July 24 to August 9. The Olympics had never been rescheduled in peacetime. In 1916, 1940 and 1944, the Games were canceled because of world wars.
APRIL
April 23: Trump suggests “injecting” disinfectant as coronavirus treatment
During a presentation by Homeland Security regarding factors that potentially weaken or slow COVID-19, such as warmer weather and sunlight, President Trump made comments on the possibility of injecting disinfectants, particularly into the lungs, to beat COVID-19. His rationale stemmed from data showing that disinfectants killed the virus in minutes when used around the home or on objects. Medical professionals were quick to denounce this proposed solution as very dangerous, and his suggestion of it as irresponsible.
April 27: Kim Jong Un reported as alive and well after disappearance from public spotlight
As the world speculated on the state of Kim Jong Un during his sudden disappearance, with theories ranging from his death to him being in a vegetative state, South Korean officials acknowledged that the North Korean leader was alive and well. Rumors of Kim Jong Un’s state of health emerged after he missed multiple high-profile public events, with speculation eventually falling on the possibility of his sister taking control of the nation.
MAY
May 4: Murder Hornets make their way to the United States
While the world was working to adjust to new senses of normalcy as coronavirus continued its spread, America had another potential problem to face in the form of an invasive, 2-inch long, extremely venomous species of hornets that the media would dub “Murder Hornets.” In early May, reports emerged that members of this Asian giant hornet species had been seen in Washington. The state was concerned about its struggling bee population being further threatened by the invasive hornets and their propensity for aggressively killing honey bee populations.
May 25: George Floyd killed in police custody, Black Lives Matter rallies across the globe
As COVID-19 continued to ravage the globe, the events that led to George Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis Police, and the protests that followed, would rattle the world even deeper. 46-year-old Floyd had been arrested by police following a call from a convenience store clerk who reported that Floyd had paid using a counterfeit bill. Floyd became unresponsive during his arrest, specifically due to one of the responding officers, Derek Chauvin, pinning Floyd to the ground with his knee pressed into his neck for over eight minutes, and was later pronounced dead at the hospital. Floyd’s death sparked outrage across Minneapolis, leading to the firing of the four police officers involved. Within days, Black Lives Matter protests were sparked across the nation, and eventually worldwide, aimed at putting an end to systemic racism and police brutality.
Atlanta saw days of protest with the National Guard sent in at one point to help with crowd control. The raw emotion from protesters was captured in photos and videos showing the pain of decades of racial problems in America. Atlanta was hit with multiple waves of protests through the weekend despite the best efforts of Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and rapper Killer Mike.
JUNE
June 6: Former Vice President Joe Biden officially announced as the Democratic presidential nominee
Former Vice President Joe Biden dominated his fellow Democratic candidates on Super Tuesday, and saw himself well-positioned to take the Democratic nomination. With Bernie Sanders withdrawal from the race, Biden became the clear victor, and would begin his campaign against incumbent Republican President Donald Trump. The May 6 announcement would prove to be the beginning of a long and hard fought race to the White House, an election that would dominate headlines in the latter half of 2020.
June 6: Black Lives Matter protests continue, expand beyond America’s borders
ATLANTA, GA - MAY 29: A man stands on top of a burning police car during a protest on May 29, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. Demonstrations are being held across the US after George Floyd died in police custody on May 25th in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images)
