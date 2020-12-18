You are the owner of this article.
2020: A year like no other in recent history

As the calendar for 2020 nears December 31, most of us will be letting out a deep sigh of relief that one of the most memorable and unbelievable years finally ends.

The news in 2020 never slowed down from the beginning of the year until December. COVID-19 and the ensuing pandemic, along with the presidential election, dominated the news this year. The chaos COVID-19 wrought, along with the ensuing strange, wild, and sad stories that came at us in 2020, will make it a year we may want to forget, but the memories of this year will last a lifetime. COVID-19 could be it's own year-in-review, but we chose to look at the other events that made 2020 one we will never forget in our lifetimes.

CBS46.com's team of digital content producers put together a look back at some of the most memorable news, events, and more in this look back at 2020.

JANUARY

Jan. 2: New South Wales declares state of emergency over bushfires

Australia Wildfires

In this Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, aerial photo, wildfires rage under plumes of smoke in Bairnsdale, Australia. Thousands of tourists fled Australia's wildfire-ravaged eastern coast Thursday ahead of worsening conditions as the military started to evacuate people trapped on the shore further south. 

The Australian state of New South Wales declared a state of emergency as brushfires continued to ravage the region. The fires broke out in late July devastating large swathes of the country with the worst wildfires seen in decades.

Jan. 3: Assassination of Iranian General, Qasem Soleimani

Qasem Soleimani was killed by a U.S. airstrike ordered by President Donald Trump at Baghdad International Airport. The Pentagon said Soleimani and his troops were "responsible for the deaths of hundreds of American and coalition service members and the wounding of thousands more."

Iran issues arrest warrant for Trump over drone strike that killed Qasem Soleimani

Iran has issued an arrest warrant for US President Donald Trump over the drone strike that killed Qasem Soleimani, a top Iranian general, in January 2020.

U.S. officials believe that during the Iraq war, it was Soleimani's units that provided Iraqi insurgents with specially made bombs that could penetrate armor, a deadly weapon against American forces -- a claim Iran denied. Iran later issued an arrest warrant for Trump over the drone strike that killed the top Iranian general.

January 8: Prince Harry and Meghan step back from senior roles as royals

Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, announced plans to step back from their roles within the UK's royal family. The couple said they planned to “transition into a new working model" and become "financially independent.” There was said to be a mood of deep disappointment in the palace following the announcement, and senior members of the family are hurt as a result of the news.

January 22: CDC confirms first U.S. case of coronavirus

COVID-19 Virus Image

And so it began...the U.S. reports its first case of coronavirus, saying a Washington state resident who the week prior returned from the outbreak's epicenter was hospitalized near Seattle. U.S. officials stressed that they believe the virus' overall risk to the American public remained low.

January 26: Kobe Bryant dies in chopper crash

Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna Bryant

Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna Bryant attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Atlanta Hawks at Staples Center on November 17, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. 

NBA Hall of Famer Kobe Bryant, and his daughter Gianna Bryant, were among nine people killed when a helicopter crashed into a hillside in Calabasas, California. The helicopter crash, about 30 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles, caused a brush fire, and killed all nine people aboard.

January 30: WHO declares coronavirus as global health emergency

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the new coronavirus a “Public Health Emergency of International Importance.” At the time, the virus was rapidly spreading across China with nearly 7,000 new cases reported, and WHO made plans to send a team to Wuhan, China to investigate the disease as it continued to spread. It came just 24 hours before the Centers for Disease and Control and Prevention, for the first time since the 1960’s, issued a federal quarantine order for all 195 passengers who were repatriated from Wuhan, China to the U.S.

FEBRUARY

February 5: Trump acquitted of all charges in Senate impeachment trial, will remain in office

President Donald Trump wins impeachment acquittal in the U.S. Senate, ending only the third presidential trial in American history with votes that split the country, tested civic norms and fed the tumultuous 2020 race for the White House.

Trump begins impeachment victory lap after acquittal

President Donald Trump holds up a newspaper with the headline that reads "ACQUITTED" at the 68th annual National Prayer Breakfast, at the Washington Hilton, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, in Washington.

The outcome followed months of remarkable impeachment proceedings, from Speaker Nancy Pelosi's House to Mitch McConnell's Senate, reflecting the nation's unrelenting partisan divide three years into the Trump presidency.

COVID-19 UPDATE - An American citizen living in China becomes the first known American to die from COVID-19. 

February 24: Harvey Weinstein found guilty of rape

Harvey Weinstein was convicted of rape and sexual assault against two women and was immediately handcuffed and led off to jail, sealing his dizzying fall from powerful Hollywood studio boss to archvillain of the #MeToo movement. The jury of seven men and five women took five days to convict him.

Weinstein was found guilty of sexually assaulting production assistant Mimi Haley in 2006 and raping an aspiring actress in a New York City hotel room in 2013. The verdict followed weeks of harrowing and excruciatingly graphic testimony from a string of accusers who told of rapes, forced oral sex, groping, masturbation, lewd propositions and ‘that's-Hollywood’ excuses from Weinstein about how the casting couch works.

FEBRUARY 29: COVID-19 UPDATE -- The United States reports the first death from COVID-19 in the country.

MARCH

March 2: First case of coronavirus reported in Georgia

A man and his 15-year-old son become the first Georgians to be diagnosed with the coronavirus. The 56-year-old man traveled from Milan on Feb. 22. He was asymptomatic at the time but developed symptoms on Feb. 25 and immediately contacted his physician who notified the CDC.

March 11: COVID-19 outbreak officially labeled as a pandemic

The world is scrambling to buy ventilators in the Covid-19 pandemic. One country has only four of them -- for 12 million people

Lab technicians gather around a machine as they test samples for Covid-19 in a laboratory in Juba, South Sudan on April 6.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declares the novel coronavirus outbreak a global pandemic. At a news briefing, WHO Director-General, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said the number of cases outside China increased 13-fold and the number of countries with cases increased threefold with further increases are expected. He said that the WHO is "deeply concerned both by the alarming levels of spread and severity and by the alarming levels of inaction," and he called on countries to act now to contain the virus. "We should double down," he said. "We should be more aggressive."

March 24: Summer Olympics is postponed

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach agree to postpone the Olympics by about one year. Abe put the suggestion to Bach, who agreed that the latest date the Olympics will be held is summer 2021.

The IOC had been facing mounting pressure to delay the Games, which were originally scheduled to take place from July 24 to August 9. The Olympics had never been rescheduled in peacetime. In 1916, 1940 and 1944, the Games were canceled because of world wars.

APRIL

April 23: Trump suggests “injecting” disinfectant as coronavirus treatment

Doctors reject Trump's dangerous suggestion to use disinfectant as a coronavirus treatment

Doctors are rejecting the idea floated by President Donald Trump that research should be done into whether chemical disinfectants could be injected into human bodies as a potential coronavirus treatment.

During a presentation by Homeland Security regarding factors that potentially weaken or slow COVID-19, such as warmer weather and sunlight, President Trump made comments on the possibility of injecting disinfectants, particularly into the lungs, to beat COVID-19. His rationale stemmed from data showing that disinfectants killed the virus in minutes when used around the home or on objects. Medical professionals were quick to denounce this proposed solution as very dangerous, and his suggestion of it as irresponsible.

April 27: Kim Jong Un reported as alive and well after disappearance from public spotlight

As the world speculated on the state of Kim Jong Un during his sudden disappearance, with theories ranging from his death to him being in a vegetative state, South Korean officials acknowledged that the North Korean leader was alive and well. Rumors of Kim Jong Un’s state of health emerged after he missed multiple high-profile public events, with speculation eventually falling on the possibility of his sister taking control of the nation.

MAY

May 4: Murder Hornets make their way to the United States

Asian Giant Hornet (Murder Hornet)

This Asian Giant Hornet, colloquially known as "murder hornets," was found in Washington State with a nest.

While the world was working to adjust to new senses of normalcy as coronavirus continued its spread, America had another potential problem to face in the form of an invasive, 2-inch long, extremely venomous species of hornets that the media would dub “Murder Hornets.” In early May, reports emerged that members of this Asian giant hornet species had been seen in Washington. The state was concerned about its struggling bee population being further threatened by the invasive hornets and their propensity for aggressively killing honey bee populations.

May 25: George Floyd killed in police custody, Black Lives Matter rallies across the globe

The George Floyd Memorial Foundation and a Texas university have launched an internship program for Black men

Visitors pay their respects to George Floyd in front of a mural in Houston, Texas. Texas A&M University-Commerce will begin an internship program in Floyd's name next January.

As COVID-19 continued to ravage the globe, the events that led to George Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis Police, and the protests that followed, would rattle the world even deeper. 46-year-old Floyd had been arrested by police following a call from a convenience store clerk who reported that Floyd had paid using a counterfeit bill. Floyd became unresponsive during his arrest, specifically due to one of the responding officers, Derek Chauvin, pinning Floyd to the ground with his knee pressed into his neck for over eight minutes, and was later pronounced dead at the hospital. Floyd’s death sparked outrage across Minneapolis, leading to the firing of the four police officers involved. Within days, Black Lives Matter protests were sparked across the nation, and eventually worldwide, aimed at putting an end to systemic racism and police brutality.

Atlanta saw days of protest with the National Guard sent in at one point to help with crowd control. The raw emotion from protesters was captured in photos and videos showing the pain of decades of racial problems in America. Atlanta was hit with multiple waves of protests through the weekend despite the best efforts of Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and rapper Killer Mike.

JUNE

June 6: Former Vice President Joe Biden officially announced as the Democratic presidential nominee 

Joe Biden

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden speaks during a campaign event on September 27, 2020 in Wilmington, Delaware. Biden spoke on President Trump’s new U.S. Supreme Court nomination.

Former Vice President Joe Biden dominated his fellow Democratic candidates on Super Tuesday, and saw himself well-positioned to take the Democratic nomination. With Bernie Sanders withdrawal from the race, Biden became the clear victor, and would begin his campaign against incumbent Republican President Donald Trump. The May 6 announcement would prove to be the beginning of a long and hard fought race to the White House, an election that would dominate headlines in the latter half of 2020.

June 6: Black Lives Matter protests continue, expand beyond America’s borders

Photos: Atlanta burns as protest filled with rage turns violent

