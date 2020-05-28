2020 continues to be a top-5 wettest year on record in Atlanta. It was dry for the first half of this month, but a big turnaround in the second half has the monthly total above normal for the sixth consecutive month at Hartfsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.
With a few days to go before the end of the month, this year sits as the third wettest on record in Atlanta through May. Passing showers/storms are possible for the next couple of days, so 2020 will very likely be in the second spot on the all-time list passing 1881. Records have been kept in Atlanta since 1878.
The rainfall surplus for 2020 is so huge that even if there is not a drop of rain between June 1 and Labor Day, there would still be a small surplus for the year at that time. Let's hope it's not that dry of a summer, but I think we're all looking forward to rainfall that is closer to normal. The first week of June looks drier than normal - for a change.
(0) comments
