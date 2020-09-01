ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – The Corky Kell Classic is back with some modifications in place due to the coronavirus pandemic. This year, the nine-game lineup will be played in nine different locations from Sept. 2 through 5 to ensure the 2020 Georgia High School football season gets off to a good start.
“Our management group have met several times during this crisis and then we got some advice from the medical community in our state and we just felt like with their recommendation that we should not be playing multiple games at one site,” Corky Kell executive director Dave Hunter said in a release. “The easy thing for us to do would have been to just cancel it, and people probably would have understood with everything going on, but we felt it was better to turn over every rock and try to make this happen. These kids have been working hard since June and they deserve something to look forward to. Now, our lineup of nine games will be at nine different sites over four days and every game will be televised. That is unheard of.”
Masks or facial coverings be required of those participating in and attending the event.
“We want to do everything we can to make the safest possible environment,” Hunter said. “We are extremely concerned about the safety and well-being of our players and fans and we got advice from the medical community that recommended fans, players not participating in the game, cheerleaders and people wear a mask.”
“Wearing a mask is not a huge inconvenience and we just feel like it is something that is reasonable,” Hunter explained.
The first three days of the classic will feature a 5:30 p.m. game that will be followed by a second game played at a different location. The fourth and final day will conclude with an 11 a.m. game followed by two more at separate locations.
All games will be broadcast only on PeachtreeTV.
2020 CORKY KELL CLASSIC SCHEDULE
Wednesday, Sept. 2
5:30: Carver at Cherokee
10 minutes after first game finishes: Mays at West Forsyth
Thursday, Sept. 3
5:30 Brookwood at Dacula
10 minutes after first game finishes: McEachern at North Gwinnett
Friday, Sept. 4
5:30 Kell at Walton
10 minutes after first game finishes: Parkview at Mill Creek
Saturday, Sept. 5
11 a.m.: Carrollton at Collins Hill
10 minutes after game finishes: Lowndes at Archer
10 minutes after game finishes: Denmark at Greater Atlanta Christian
For more information on the Corky Kell Classic, click here.
