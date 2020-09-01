ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – The schedule for the 2020 Corky Kell Classic has been released.
This year, the nine-game lineup will be played in nine different locations from Sept. 2 through 5 to ensure the 2020 Georgia High School football season gets off to a good start amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The first three days of the classic will feature a 5:30 p.m. game that will be followed by a second game played at a different location. The fourth and final day will conclude with an 11 a.m. game followed by two more at separate locations.
All games will be broadcast only on PeachtreeTV.
For more information on the Corky Kell Classic, click here.
