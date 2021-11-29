ATLANTA (CBS46) — The new year is fast approaching and 2022 Dream Elite season ticket memberships are now on sale as fans gear up to celebrate the teams' 15th season.
The brand-new season ticket member program comes just as the team welcomes new ownership, leadership and a promise to offer fans a more intimate game experience.
According to organizers, the memberships, which start at $324, come with player access, hospitality, ticket flexibility, discounts on Atlanta Dream gear, invitations to team events and gifts.
The Atlanta Dream currently plays home games at the Gateway Center Arena at College Park and has qualified for the WNBA Playoffs in nine of its first 14 seasons.
To learn more about the Dream and inquire about 2022 season tickets, click here. call 877-977-7729 or email tickets@atlantadream.net.
