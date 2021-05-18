ATLANTA (CBS46) -- A 21-stall food hall is under construction in Underground Atlanta and will serve as an anchor tenant for the downtown landmark.
The founders of recently-opened Chattahoochee Food Works plan to open the 28,000-square-foot boutique food market.
According to a press release, the vendors will be a mix of local and international foods.
Longtime Atlanta residents told CBS46's Jasmina Alston they are excited to see if this transformation will work.
"It was a place where people had a lot of fun," John Ball, who remembers Underground Atlanta in the 1990's, said.
Underground Atlanta officials said these are big plans to transform a forgotten space.
The landmark has already gone through several phases since opening in 1969.
But those behind this project said this is the beginning of the mixed-use development's transformation into a lively destination in the heart of the city.
Demolition site work has already started on the food hall.
Rendering and detailed plans will be released this summer.
