BIBB COUNTY, GA (CBS46) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance locating 21-year-old Sidney Compagines.
She was last seen by friends, at the “Cook Out” restaurant, located at 155 Tom Hill Sr. Blvd Friday morning. She was supposed to be at work at the Atrium Health Navicent Friday night but did not show.
Sidney was last seen driving a four-door, 2018 Toyota Corolla with a Georgia tag display of RSR2820. She was wearing a black long sleeve “Buffalo’s” restaurant t-shirt, black leggings, and black sneakers.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.
