BIBB COUNTY, GA (CBS46) – Macon-Bibb County law enforcement is investigating after missing 21-year-old, Sidney Compagines, was found dead in her car Saturday.
The vehicle was located down an embankment in a wooded area in the 300 block of Lower Thomaston Rd.
It was reported that family members had been checking the area and located the vehicle. Compagines was inside the vehicle and was later pronounced by the Bibb County Coroner’s Office.
Officers said Compagines was last seen by friends, at the “Cook Out” restaurant, located at 155 Tom Hill Sr. Blvd Friday morning. She was supposed to be at work at the Atrium Health Navicent Friday night but did not show.
It appears that this is a single vehicle fatal collision.
An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death.
This incident is still under investigation.
Anyone with information in reference to this accident is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478)751-7500.
