ATLANTA (CBS46) — The Atlanta Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting near Joseph E. Boone Boulevard and Bethel Drive in northwest Atlanta.
Police tell CBS46 the shooting took place around 3 a.m. Friday. When they arrived on scene, they found a 21-year-old man who had been shot at least once. He died from his injuries.
Details surrounding the shooting are limited at this time, but images from the scene show there is crime scene tape up around a home in that area. Police say ballistic evidence was found on scene.
CBS46 has a crew at this location and will provide any updates from police as soon as they come available.
