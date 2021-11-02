ATHENS, Ga. (CBS46) — A 21-year-old man, found by Athens-Clarke County police, has died after sustaining a gunshot wound that left him in critical condition.
Police say it happened at around 10:54 p.m. Monday night along Martin Circle in Athens. The man shot, later identified as Demetrius Pope, was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries. Little is known about what led to the shooting and a suspect has not been identified at this time.
An investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Lieutenant Norris at (762) 400-7165 or via email at david.norris@accgov.com.
