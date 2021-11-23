ATLANTA (CBS46) – Police are seeking the public’s help locating a man in connection to a homicide case in Atlanta.
The Atlanta Police Department says 21-year-old Jermaine Harlow is wanted for the shooting death of a man on Oct. 28.
The incident happened on Fairburn Road in southwest Atlanta. When officers arrived to the scene, they located the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was rushed to a nearby hospital but later succumbed to his injuries, police reported.
After further investigation, authorities have obtained warrants for Harlow’s arrest.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers. Information can be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online here. Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspect.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.