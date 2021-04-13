The Brookhaven Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a man wanted for an alleged armed robbery.
Police say 21-year-old Christian Kwan Hunt is wanted for several armed robberies that occurred in two metro Atlanta cities.
On June 8, Hunt allegedly brandished a silver handgun and demanded cash at a T-Mobile store in Decatur. After receiving the money, he fled the scene on foot.
Then three days later, Hunt allegedly robbed a Wing Stop restaurant on Peachtree Road in Brookhaven. Police also reported that Hunt pointed a silver handgun at the clerk and demanded cash from the register.
Hunt was described having several tattoos on his left arm and right side of his neck. Investigators say he may be in Lithonia and that he also has ties to Dooly County.
Anyone with information about the suspects location is asked to contact Brookhaven or Decatur Police. Tips may also be made anonymously to Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta by calling 404-577-TIPS. Those submitting tips may be eligible for a cash reward.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.