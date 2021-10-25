21-year-old motorcyclist dies in crash along Epps Bridge Parkway

ATLANTA (CBS46) — A 21-year-old Bethlehem man is dead after his motorcycle struck a concrete bridge guardrail along Epps Bridge Parkway.
Athens-Clarke County police responded to the scene on Sunday at around 9:30 p.m.
The victim has been identified as Marlon Rosales. Police say Rosales was riding a 2021 Yamaha MT-03 motorcycle when the motorcycle apparently left the travel lane and struck the guardrail, sending Rosales over. He landed on the eastbound shoulder of Atlanta Highway, where he was pronounced dead.
A crash investigation remains ongoing.
Anyone that may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact Senior Police Officer Denmark at (762) 400-7364 or via email at shawn.denmark@accgov.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.