A 22-year-old man was arrested Christmas Day in connection to a shooting incident involving a toddler.
Bibb County deputies say the two-year-old sustained a gunshot wound after finding and shooting a firearm. The female toddler was in the care of Kendarius Leshawn Grimes at a residence in the 4400 block of Mumford Road.
Investigators determined the gun had been reported stole in July of 2020. Grimes was questioned and transported to Bibb County Jail. He is charged with cruelty to children in the 2nd degree, and theft by taking.
His bond is set at $12,500.00.
This incident is still under investigation, anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or call Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.
