Rapper King Von, real name Davyon Bennett, and two other people were killed after a fight outside a club ended with an exchange of gunfire, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Friday.
Bennett and a group of men left the Opium Nightclub and went to the Monaco Hookah Lounge on the 200 block of Trinity Avenue early Friday morning. The GBI said once they arrived, two men approached the group and an argument broke out.
The argument turned to gunfire between the two groups. Atlanta Police officers, one on-duty and one off-duty, responded to the scene and fired shots at two locations, the GBI said. In the end, six men were shot during the shootout.
The GBI said Bennett and two other men died from their injuries while three others were being treated at a local hospital. Neither of the officers were injured.
After further investigation, police arrested 22-year-old Timothy Leaks on Saturday. Leaks was charged with felony murder in the shooting death of Bennett. He is now in police custody at Grady Hospital where he is undergoing treatment for a gunshot wound, authorities told CBS46 News.
The GBI said this is the 82nd officer-involved shooting it has been requested to investigate this year.
Artist Maxa Million was here during the shootout last night at club Monaco he recounts what took place and says the death of #KingVon is a huge loss for the hip hop community. #BreakingNews #Atlanta @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/Hh9vRDFMTN— Barmel Lyons CBS46 (@BarmelLyonsTV) November 6, 2020
