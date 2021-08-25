CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — A Clayton County mother is grieving as the Georgia Bureau of Investigation investigates the death of her son, 22-year-old Tory Brown.
“I just miss my son, I really miss him,” said Paula Thomas.
Thomas explained Tuesday her mother called police to report her grandson’s location. The GBI says Clayton County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Unit arrived at the Chelsea Gardens Apartments just after 9:30 p.m. attempting to arrest Tory for violating his probation.
“He said when he was locked up last time they were treating him so wrong, and thank the Lord he got out, but he just stopped reporting. Going to see his probation, give him the money and ran,” Thomas said.
Deputies found Tory inside his girlfriend's unit. The GBI said he refused to leave the unit, that’s when deputies approached and he advanced in their direction. Moments later a deputy opened fire shooting and killing Tory.
The GBI has confirmed to CBS46 that no weapon was found at the scene of the shooting. They say will provide an update once they have more information.
As for Thomas, she said her son didn't need to die and she is going to fight for him.
“I want justice, I’m definitely gonna want justice for my son,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.