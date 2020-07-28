DULUTH, Ga (CBS46) -- After nearly 50 days in the hospital, and three and a half weeks on a ventilator, a local 22-year-old is home recovering from the coronavirus.
CBS46’s Melissa Stern spoke with the family about their plea for everyone to take the virus seriously.
“It was hard seeing him hooked up to these tubes,” said Connie Mullininx, Michael’s mom.
Michael Mullininx started feeling sick around Memorial Day weekend.
“Michael started having this really terrible cough and I said, Michael, it’s time for you to go to the emergency room,” Connie said.
He ended up in the ICU at Northside Hospital Duluth and was given plasma to help fight the coronavirus.
“They had to put him in an induced coma, he was on a ventilator,” Connie added. “When he woke up he saw me and his uncle crying, he was crying, he was in tears, he was just so happy to see us.”
He was released on July 22nd and doctors, nurses, police, and other hospital staff clapped and cheered as he was leaving the hospital.
“We thought Michael wasn’t going to make it,” Connie said. He had blood clots in his legs, double pneumonia, among other things.
“This virus is not a hoax, and it’s not something for people to sit here and play around with,” added Connie.
Their whole family got the virus, but it affected Michael the worst despite not having any underlying health issues.
“People keep saying oh it’s the flu, this is not the flu. I’ve had the flu before and this is not the flu,” said Connie.
Michael is home, but can barely talk or walk as he’s building up his strength each day. Still, he has a simple message for everyone: “You just need to wear a mask, just wear a mask,” Michael said.
