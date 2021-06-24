ATLANTA, GA. (CBS46) -- Chatejah George has accomplished a lot at just 23-year-old.
The Clayton County native is not only a clothing line owner, writer, producer and an aspiring model and actress, but she is now the owner of C&C Movie Film Studios in Riverdale.
"When I was 15, I began my music career because I wanted to be a model but I didn't know how to be a model." she said. "I always got the runaround. So I started performing around Atlanta and going to school."
The studio is filled with 7 rooms that are available to rent, including an office, a doctor's office, a pink room for photoshoots and dressing room, a classroom, a barber shop, a dining room, a hospital, and a kitchen, plus she said they are working on building a jail and restaurant set as well.
George told CBS46 Digital Reporter Iyani Hughes that her love for film developed when she was just a teenager and she hopes she can be a role model for other young filmmakers and musicians.
"I want a lot of young people to know that you can do it because it is hard to get into the film industry. There is a lot of scamming and runaround. You just have to keep trying. So if you want to work with me, I am open and love to hire college students."
I’m just a kid with a dream. I’ve lost slot to be where I am, but I’m still standing.— Chatejah (@iamtherealtaj) June 24, 2021
George continued to pave her path when she won $10,000 from Streetz 94.5 and started a bullying campaign for young kids.
"I just want to help those who need the help and inspire others to chase and follow their dreams."
She said lots of prayer, saving your money, finding a great support system, self confidence and networking are the keys to such a young success.
C&C Movie Studio rates are $100 an hour for the entire space.
If you are looking to book, click here or contact Chatejah via text or call at 770-310-3630.
C&C Movie Studio is open to the public but will have a Grand Opening later this summer.
