ATLANTA (CBS46) — The East Point Police Department is looking for the person(s) responsible for shooting a man on Dec. 10.
Police officers were dispatched around 1:15 p.m. to the intersection of Winburn Drive and East Woodland Circle in reference to a shooting.
When they arrived, they found a male victim. He was transported to Atlanta Medical South for treatment and later died from his injuries.
It appears that the victim went outside and happened upon unknown males breaking into his car. They were seen leaving the seen in a dark, small, four-door sedan.
The man who was killed as been identified as 24-year-old Knox Panter by his family.
Panter was reportedly a cancer survivor and he lost his mom to cancer when he was a teenager.
“He had been through cancer when he was four, had lost an eye. He lost his mom to cancer when he was a teenager and he was always there trying to take care of his sisters and his brother,” said Donald Pridgen, a longtime and close family friend. “He took incredible care of his grandparents, never complained, always put others first.”
Police believe the men in the video and pictures below may be responsible for the murder of 24-year-old Knox Panter in East Point on December 10. Family and close friends are devastated and say Panter was a kind and gentle soul. Details -- @cbs46 https://t.co/VosPtMyuRq #crime pic.twitter.com/yMqW7AN9dE— Jamie S Kennedy (@Jamie_S_Kennedy) December 13, 2021
Neighbors and the family say people checking cars happens in the neighborhood all too often.
“Definitely an aggravation there. I mean his uncle has to take the battery out of his truck to keep it from getting stolen again. And he lives a couple of houses away. Knox’s car has been broken into a few times, recently. His uncle’s car has been broken into a couple of times and stolen once,” Pridgen said.
Those close to Panter said an increase in police presence is sorely needed to deter thieves and prevent repeat offenders from returning.
“Unfortunately you know it’s at the expense of a 24-year-old, the sweetest boy in the world, and I mean now everyone has to deal with this,” Pridgen said.
The police departments obtained photos of unknown males who were breaking into cars just prior to the shooting near the incident.
The police department is asking anyone with information to call East Point detectives at 404-761-2177.
