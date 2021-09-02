STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. (CBS46) -- A 24-year-old man who allegedly waved a handgun near a Henry County high school was arrested Thursday afternoon.
The situation that lasted several hours began around 2 p.m. near Woodland High School on North Moseley Drive in Stockbridge.
Henry County deputies arrested 24-year old Shelby Mark Poss. A witness in the area told deputies, they saw Poss standing in the vicinity of Woodland High School waving a handgun. A witness encountered Poss while she was dropping off her children at school. She told deputies that he was wearing gray shorts, no shirt and no shoes.
The parent told her children to ‘duck’ as she drove past Poss and into the school’s parking lot.
Poss was then seen running towards the school causing Henry County Sheriff's Office to dispatch the county's SWAT Team.
The high school along with Woodland Middle and Woodland Elementary Schools were on lockdown for several hours as the investigation continued.
Deputies alerted surrounding homes and businesses by utilizing a their mass emergency notification system.
Once authorities located Poss they were able to take him into custody and recover his handgun. According to investigators, Poss has no history of mental illness but was suspected of being under the influence of narcotics.
Sheriff Scandrett said, “This was an isolated incident that started around 10:30am and was over before school was dismissed and no one including the suspect was harmed. Our collaborative effort with the aforementioned agencies allowed us to bring Poss into custody in a timely manner.”
Poss was charged with reckless conduct and disruption of public schools.
