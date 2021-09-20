UPDATE: Police have arrested 24-year-old Tritavious Malik Harris on Monday. Harris now faces a slew of charges including: kidnapping, sexual battery, battery, simple assault, criminal trespass, robbery, and aggravated battery.
ATHENS, Ga. (CBS46) -- University of Georgia students are on high alert as campus police search for a man who attacked a woman near a campus parking deck on early Saturday morning.
“It made me feel uncomfortable walking alone," said UGA freshman Gabriella Hoechst. "Even when I have a friend with me, I feel unsafe now."
UGA Police said an officer found the woman unconscious on the sidewalk next to the North Campus Parking Deck at about 2:30 a.m.
Police said a review of surveillance footage revealed a man assaulted the woman, groped her, and stole her cell phone.
Students said they received an email from UGA Sunday explaining what happened.
Freshman students told CBS46 that the campus is already tricky to navigate and that they're now terrified knowing the man responsible is still on the loose.
“I feel nervous," said UGA freshman Isabell Carvel-Watson. "It was already a big shocker moving to a new city and a new school, and to hear of something this drastic just made me scared of going out again."
While the search continues for the man, some students said they are now carrying more than one form of protection.
“You pull the clip and it emits a bright light and an alarm sound, and I also have pepper spray now,” Hoechst said.
UGA Police are asking anyone with information on the man to contact them as soon as possible at 706-542-2200.
UGA is also now reminding students to travel together in well-lit areas and to be aware of their surroundings. They are also urging the community to report suspicious activity or individuals to law enforcement immediately.
