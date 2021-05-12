Fernado Rodriguez, 24, fell to the ground after being tased in the back multiple times by police on September 20, 2019.
As a result, he would never stand again. Octavio Rodriguez lost his brother that day and is left with only memories.
“It’s not right what they did to him,” Octavio Rodriguez said. “He made everyone smile when we were down. He would always say smile Davito. That’s what they call me, Davito. He would say smile Davito because I was always serious.”
Five officers with the city of Hampton and Henry County Police Departments tased Fernando when he was spotted walking in the street, impaired with no clothes on. They even acknowledged on bodycam he was struggling to breath. Fernado went into a coma and died three days later.
Atlanta attorney Jess Johnson filed a lawsuit in federal court this week accusing the officers involved of wrongfully killing Fernando.
“He was tased about 15 times while he was on the ground, unarmed, and not really a threat to anyone. But according to the medical examiner what actually killed him is when the officers were on top of him. He died by asphyxiation,” Johnson said.
The family of Fernando struggles daily to understand why no one rendered medical aid, their only hope for closure is justice.
“I believe racism is real and I believe this was a racist attack on my brother,” Octavio Rodriguez said.
The GBI turned over this case to the Henry County District Attorney's office in January of 2020. CBS46 reached out to the DA's office to find out if any of the officers involved have been charged and they said the case is still under investigation.
