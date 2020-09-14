CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Clayton County District Attorney set a $25,000 bond for Roderick Walker Monday evening, just two days after video of his arrest went viral.

The Sheriff's Office is keeping details close to the vest in this case, releasing very little information about the deputies or what happened in this violent arrest. What started as a minor traffic stop escalated into a violent arrest caught on camera. You can see two Clayton County deputies on top of the 26-year-old. One deputy is punching Walker repeatedly.

A deputy then appears to lay his elbow across Walker's bloodied face as his girlfriend and children scream. The deputy claims Walker bit him. The deputy seen punching Walker was fired for excessive force, but today a lack of transparency into the investigation is raising questions as the sheriff's office has yet to release the names of the deputies involved or the incident reports.

"It's not only unusual and not normal, it's illegal," said Shean Williams, Walker's civil attorney. "The statue in Georgia allows for open records information. He needs to know the basis of the warrant."

Deputies stopped the car for a missing tail light. They asked to see Walker's license although he was a passenger and not the driver. He indicated he did not have his license and things escalated as officers moved to handcuff him.

"All of the officers who physically attacked or had beaten Roderick Walker needs to be terminated immediately. Not one, all of them," said Williams. "You don’t have a right to unlawful search and seizure. You don’t have a right to charge someone when the evidence doesn’t support it," he added.

If Walker is able to raise bond funds, he will be released to Fulton County where he is wanted for a probation violation.