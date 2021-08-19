ATLANTA (CBS46) — Torrential downpours across metro Atlanta have led to thousands of power outages Thursday afternoon.
The latest data on the Georgia Power Outage Map shows approximately 25,000 people without power as of 4 p.m. Thursday.
CBS46 is also getting several reports of trees and power lines down across the northern parts of the metro.
A heavy cell went through downtown Atlanta around 3:30 p.m. and continued to the northeast.
Stay with CBS46 for the latest information on air and online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.