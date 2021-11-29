ATLANTA (CBS46) — A 25-year-old man has been arrested for a fatal shooting on Nov. 1 in the 500 block of Fulton Street in southwest Atlanta.
According to Atlanta Police Department, Diante Barnhill has been arrested. He is being charged with Felony Murder, Aggravated Assault and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony.
APD says they responded to a person shot call at around 8:20 p.m. Nov. 1. When they arrived, they found a dead male who had been shot in a stairwell.
They discovered during the preliminary investigation that the shooter and victim knew each other.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.