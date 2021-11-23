GRIFFIN, Ga. (CBS46) — A 25-year-old man named Montavis Dixon has been arrested for taking photographs of other men in the bathroom at a Walmart tore in Griffin, Georgia.
The Griffin Police Department says they received a call on Nov. 13 about a suspicious person.
When they arrived at the Walmart at 1596 N. Expressway, several people told them about a male who was taking photographs of men in bathroom stalls. The other men told police they intended to confront the man when he came out of the bathroom, but he ran away.
The responding officers notified other officers in the area to be on the lookout for the suspicious male. Shortly after, he was detained. However, he denied taking photos in the bathroom.
Police officers were able to obtain a search warrant and found evidence at his home. They arrested Dixon and booked him for eavesdropping, loitering, peeping Tom and prowling.
The incident is still under investigation and police say Dixon could face additional charges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.