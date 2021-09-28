DEKALB County, Ga. (CBS46) -- An investigation is underway following a deadly shooting in Decatur on Tuesday.
The shooting occurred in the 4600 block of Glenwood Road. When DeKalb County police arrived to the area they found 25-year-old Cameron Singleton dead on the scene.
He appeared to have suffered from a gunshot wound.
Police tell CBS46 News that no suspect has been identified and the investigation remains active.
Stay with CBS46 News as this story develops.
