ATLANTA (CBS46) -- The Fulton County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in locating a woman wanted on an aggravated assault charge.
Police are searching for 25-year-old Kharia Burgess who is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Any information leading to an arrest will be rewarded with up to $2,000. You can remain anonymous, police say. Contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
Very limited details are available at this time, stay with CBS46 News for updates.
