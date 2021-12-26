FILE - Flowers, pictures and stuffed animals adorn the gravesite of JonBenet Patricia Ramsey on Dec. 26, 1997, at the St. James Episcopal Church Cemetery in Marietta, Ga. Twenty-five years after JonBenet Ramsey was killed, police say DNA hasn’t been ruled out to help solve the case. The 6-year-old was found dead in the basement of her family’s Boulder, Colo., home on Dec. 26, 1996. Her death was ruled a homicide, but nobody was ever charged in the case. (AP Photo/Ric Feld, File)