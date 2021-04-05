Firefighters battled an apartment fire at the Las Palmas Apartments on Seasons Parkway in Norcross early Monday morning.
Crews arrived at 3:16 a.m. to find the back of the building engulfed in flames and fire already shooting through the roof.
Residents were able to evacuate with no reported injuries. One woman was forced to jump from a second-story window, witnesses said. Police officers and neighbors caught her. She was not injured.
One displaced resident gave CBS46's Rebekka Schramm cell phone video of the raging flames.
Marvin Joseph said he's thankful his twin newborn daughters – still too tiny to be released from the hospital – were not home yet and that he and their mother, along with the family dog, made it out safely.
“The apartment looks pretty trashed," he said. "It’s a lot of water damage, but like I said, we made it out.”
Joseph said they do not have renter's insurance.
The Red Cross is providing emergency assistant to the 26 residents displaced by the fire.
Gwinnett Fire Capt. Tommy Rutledge told CBS investigators have ruled the fire an accident. They believe it was possibly caused by a faulty electrical drop-cord that a tenant was using on a back porch or patio. He said investigators were not ruling out the possibility that the fire could've also been caused by smoking materials left on a back patio.
