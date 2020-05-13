ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Georgia's testing capacity is getting a boost to the tune of $260 million through the CARES Act.
“Testing is a critical element of our phased approach to get America back to work,” said Senator David Perdue. “This CARES Act funding will allow Georgia to expand its testing capacity and test as many people as possible, even asymptomatic individuals. As we continue to gradually reopen the economy, we must ensure our healthcare system has the testing capabilities and resources necessary to identify and contain COVID-19.”
As April came to a close and Governor Brian Kemp allowed businesses to begin reopening, state health officials said tests were finally available for those who were asymptomatic of the deadly virus.
“For weeks, the state has worked closely with private labs and local health departments to address the need for more testing and ramp up capacity in each region of Georgia. We have leveraged partnerships with well-respected companies – like CVS, Walmart, and Walgreens – to open more specimen collection sites and encourage symptomatic Georgians to get tested," said Gov. Kemp.
There are now more than 40 testing sites, including those that do not require a doctor's referral, across the state. To find a site near you, click here.
