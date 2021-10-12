NORCROSS, Ga. (CBS46) -- Gwinnett County Firefighters responded to an apartment complex Tuesday morning over reports of a sick person at the location. Upon arrival, crews discovered a number of residents at the apartment had suffered what appears to be carbon monoxide poisoning.
It happened at Vita Apartments at 1355 Graves Road in Norcross. Upon arrival, first responders determined that 27 people had similar symptoms to the sick person they initially received calls about. Eight of the patients, most of them children, were transported to nearby hospitals with non-life-threatening symptoms.
Residents of one of the apartment units reported that power had gone out overnight and a gas-powered generator was used to temporarily power the home. It has not been confirmed whether the power outage and use of the generator caused the illnesses reported Tuesday morning.
Firefighters used meters to measure the levels of Carbon Monoxide within the building. The building was ventilated before residents were allowed back into their apartments.
The fire department is reminding the public that while gas-powered generators are a useful tool during an extended power outage, their use can lead to a dangerous Carbon Monoxide hazard if not used properly. Remember to run generators outside and at least 20 feet away from windows, doors or vents. Carbon Monoxide alarms should be installed on every level of the home and outside of sleeping areas.
An investigation is ongoing. Check back here for the latest updates on this developing story.
