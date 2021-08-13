ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police are investigating the case where a woman was kidnapped, then murdered within hours in southeast Atlanta Friday morning.
Mariam Abdulrab was reported missing around 5:00 a.m., at 501 Burroughs Street in the Chosewood Park neighborhood, after leaving her bartending shift at Revery Bar.
Officers spoke with the caller, who said she had been forced into a vehicle. Homicide Investigators were called to the case.
Around 6:00 a.m., officers received a shots fired call in the area of Lakewood Avenue and Terrace Way.
Investigators determined the shots fired call was likely related to this incident and investigators were responding to canvas the area, when a witness called around 9:55 a.m. and said Abdulrab was found dead near 1907 Lakewood Avenue.
Abdulrab's best friend, Elisha Kim sent this statement:
“She is the most caring person in the world. She would literally give you the shirt off her back. She was a daughter, a younger and older sister, a girlfriend, our best friend. She was in the service industry so she knew how waiters and bartenders lives off tips too so she’s always been so generous with her own earnings.”
Police identified a person of interest in the kidnapping, who has been detained outside Atlanta.
Abdulab's father, Khalid Abdulrab, told CBS46 that he was told the suspect was apprehended during a high speed chase in Griffin.
A viewer, Claudian Lemons, posted this video to their Facebook of the aftermath of that incident.
The investigation is ongoing.
