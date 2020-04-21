ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Sixteen shelters across the City of Atlanta have begun testing residents and staff members as part of Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms' effort to protect the health and safety of homeless and displaced individuals.
Thus far more than 2,000 individuals have been tested. Of those tested, only 28 are positive for the deadly virus.
“Ensuring the health and wellbeing of those who are experiencing homelessness during this pandemic remains a top priority for this Administration,” said Mayor Bottoms.
The isolation hotel which serves people experiencing homelessness or the displaced who have tested positive for COVID-19, has been operational for two weeks.
A total of $3 million in funds has been set aside as emergency funding so secure hotels, food, staffing , case management and security efforts. A non-congregate shelter is set to open this week and will prioritize high-risk individuals experiencing homelessness.
The City of Atlanta was awarded $9.7 million in Emergency Solutions Grant (ESG), Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) and Housing Opportunities for Persons with AIDS (HOPWA) federal entitlement grant funds—a portion of which will support homelessness related efforts such as emergency assistance, emergency lodging and rapid rehousing.
