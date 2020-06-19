ATLANTA (CBS46)—At least 29 people were displaced after a massive fire destroyed an apartment complex.
The fire happened on Thursday at the Elite at City Park Apartments, located near the 400 block of Fairburn Road in southeast Atlanta. According to the American Red Cross, seven units were gutted in the fire.
Red Cross volunteers are providing families impacted by the fire with temporary housing, food, clothing, and other personal items.
Fire officials are investigating the cause, and there were no injuries reported.
In addition, family members have been assigned caseworkers to help the victims throughout their recovery process.
