TROUP County, Ga. (CBS46) -- A drug investigation in Troup County came to end after police arrested a Hogansville man.
On July 20, the search warrant revealed that 29-year-old Jon Caleb Estes was in possession of illegal drug. Narcotic investigators discovered approximately two pounds of “shatter” also known as Butane Honey Oil and approximately three pounds of Marijuana in his home.
Estes was charged with possession of Schedule I with the intent to distribute and possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute; however, he was able to post bond for both of the charges and was released, police told CBS46 News.
On July 23, Estes took to social media and allegedly posted a picture of a Narcotics investigator and his wife, as well as his full name with the intent to influence, delay or prevent the testimony of persons in an upcoming court proceeding, according to authorities.
He was once again arrested and charged with influencing a witness, police said.
Estes is currently being held without bond.
