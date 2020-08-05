CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Cherokee County School District said Wednesday a second grade student that tested positive for COVID-19 after the first day of school showed no symptoms during the school day.
Cherokee County Schools said the second-grade student at Sixes Elementary School didn't begin to show symptoms until after school and that's when "the student's parents sought medical assistance and testing that resulted in the positive diagnosis."
The student attended class on Monday. The school's principal, Ashley Kennerly, said all students who were in close contact were notified and the impacted class was immediately quarantined for two weeks and work remotely during that time.
