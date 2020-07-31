DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) --For the second time this month DeKalb County Jail officials have launched an investigation into an inmate's death.
The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office says the passing of Atlanta resident Nakia Rashawn Bond is the second suspected suicide.
Bond was found unresponsive in his cell on July 31 during a security check. He was pronounced dead by a Medical Examiner after the jail’s medical staff administered emergency medical services.
“Our entire jail management process is driven by concern for the safety and well-being of individuals in our custody,” says Sheriff Melody Maddox. “We deeply regret any loss of life on our watch and will continue to ensure that we are doing all we can to prevent these occurrences.”
The 26-year-old had been in jail since April 29,2020. He was facing multiple charges including rape, aggravated sexual battery, cruelty to children, and battery/substantial bodily harm from incidents that occurred in February while Bond was in Stone Mountain. He also had charges related to possession and distribution of contraband to other inmates while he was in custody
Sheriff Maddox plans to assess procedures as it pertains to the facility's medical and mental health services for inmates.
