ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Atlanta firefighters returned to a building after a second major collapse of a parking deck at the complex.
According to officials with the Atlanta Fire Department, units returned to the Peachtree Street construction scene on Saturday and announced there was a “second major collapse” of the parking deck. The parking deck is West Peachtree Street and Spring Street near The Varsity.
Atlanta Fire said a portion of the garage pancaked down from top to bottom and they believe nine to 10 floors collapsed on the interior. One construction worker suffered a leg injury during the incident.
Atlanta police said the injured person was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital.
Friday, at least six people were injured in a collapse at the same building.
Stay with CBS46 on all platforms for the latest updates as they become available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.