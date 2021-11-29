ATLANTA (CBS46) — A second person has been arrested for a shooting on July 3 in northwest Atlanta that left one 14-year-old Kaidan Barlow-Gardener dead and two others injured.
The shooting, which happened during a fight involving several juveniles, happened on July 3 in the 600 block of McAfee Street.
On July 23, Atlanta Police arrested a 15-year-old teenager in connection with the shooting.
On Nov. 26, investigators secured warrants charging 19-year-old Kentavious Jeffries with Murder, criminal attempt to commit murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. Jeffries was served with the warrants at Fulton County Jail where he was being held on unrelated charges.
