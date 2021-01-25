A second round of COVID-19 vaccines are headed to some Publix pharmacies in Georgia.
The vaccines will go to 139 Publix pharmacies, but some locations that were in the first round of vaccine distribution are not included in this distribution. Publix says those pharmacies might receive more vaccines in the future.
“We’re grateful to continue working with the state of Georgia to administer COVID-19 vaccinations to our Georgia communities,” Publix CEO Todd Jones said. “As more doses become available, it’s our hope we can help more people in our communities receive this important vaccination.”
Vaccinations will be provided by appointment only, while supplies last, through Publix’s online reservation system at publix.com/covidvaccine. The system will open at 6 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 26 for appointments starting Thursday, Jan. 28 through Saturday, Jan. 30. Appointments cannot be made by calling Publix or the Publix Pharmacy.
Publix Pharmacy will administer the vaccine in the following counties, while supplies last: Barrow, Bartow, Bibb, Chatham, Cherokee, Clarke, Cobb, Colquitt, Columbia, Coweta, Dawson, DeKalb, Dougherty, Douglas, Fayette, Floyd, Forsyth, Fulton, Glynn, Greene, Gwinnett, Hall, Henry, Houston, Lee, Lowndes, Muscogee, Oconee, Paulding, Richmond, Rockdale, Tift, Troup and Walton.
View a full list of Georgia pharmacies offering appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine.
COVID-19 vaccinations are currently being offered to first responders, health care workers, individuals ages 65 and older and their caregivers, and residents and staff of long-term care facilities.
The shots are provided at no cost. Publix says customers with health insurance will need to bring their insurance card to their scheduled appointment. Medicare members should bring their red, white and blue Medicare Part B card. Customers without health insurance will need to provide their driver’s license or Social Security number.
