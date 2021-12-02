ATLANTA (CBS46) -- The CDC is investigating a confirmed case of COVID-19 caused by the Omicron variant in the United States.
The individual, who is a resident of Minnesota, developed mild symptoms on Nov. 22 and sought COVID-19 testing on Nov. 24. The person has since recovered.
The CDC reported the person traveled to New York City and attended the Anime NYC 2021 convention at the Javits Center from Nov. 19-21.
The CDC is working with the Minnesota Department of Health and the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene to investigate the case.
CDC recommends people follow COVID-19 prevention strategies.
Everyone 5 years and older should get vaccinated and get a booster shot, if recommended.
Get tested if you have symptoms and stay home if you are sick.
