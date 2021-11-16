SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. (CBS46) — Three adults and one child received minor injuries during an apartment fire today in the 500 block of Abernathy Road in Sandy Springs, according to the fire department.
When the Sandy Springs Fire Department arrived on scene, they were advised that multiple occupants were trapped on the back porches of the third floor.
They began aggressively fighting the fire and ground ladders were used to rescue the people who were trapped.
The adults and child were transported to a local hospital. One pet rabbit, Oscar, was successfully rescued.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
