ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- An officer-involved shooting is under investigation in the area of Jackson Street and Highland Ave.
Atlanta Police say one male was shot in the arm; no officers were injured. Officers were responding to shots fired in the area of Parkway Drive and Wabash Avenue. A white SUV that was stolen in March attempted to flee the scene.
"There was an officer who was behind that vehicle as an another officer began to approach the SUV came to a stop. The four occupants inside bailed out. One of them was holding a semiautomatic rifle. As he bailed out, holding that rifle, officers fired several shots," said an officer.
The fourth occupant of the vehicle remains at large.
