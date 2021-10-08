HALL COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Three people who deputies say pretended to be a landlord and a tenant are now facing a slew of charges after they allegedly stole thousands of dollars from Hall County’s emergency rental assistance program.
On Friday, deputies arrested 48-year-old Tony Lamar Mosley of Flowery Branch at his home on Hog Mountain Road.
According to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office, Mosely listed himself as the landlord and was able to receive rental assistance on four purported rental properties this year.
The initial investigation began on Sept. 16 after a representative with Hall County Government reported the theft. Investigators say the personnel processing paperwork became suspicious after noticing the most recent application in the series included months for which Mosley had already received checks.
After further investigation, authorities determined that Mosley was not the owner or landlord for any of the properties.
On Oct. 7, Mosley's girlfriend, Felicia Montez Morgan, 36, turned herself in at the Hall County Jail.
According the Hall County Sheriff's Office, Morgan posed as a tenant and requested rental assistance for Mosley.
Mosley was previously charged with four felony counts of theft by deception in September. He was released from the Hall County Jail on Sept. 26 after posting $66,800 bond.
In a separate investigation, deputies came across an identical scam. The suspected scammer was identified as 50-year-old Mickey James Melton of Flowery Branch. Melton allegedly pretended to be a landlord and was able to obtain nearly $21,000 in rental assistance from the county. The Melton and Mosely allegedly worked together while carrying out their crimes, deputies reported.
Melton was charged with two counts of theft by deception on Sept. 29.
