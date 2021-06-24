ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Three people were arrested during a traffic stop in Atlanta Wednesday afternoon.
DeKalb County police seized two handguns and a large amount of marijuana during a traffic stop on Moreland Avenue and South River Industrial Boulevard around 7 p.m.
Following the stop, police took three suspects into custody without incident.
