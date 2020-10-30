Three former senior living center employees were arrested on felony charges Friday after investigators found evidence of multiple cases of abuse and neglect at the facility.
The Sandy Springs Police Department conducted criminal investigations into incidents at the Sandy Springs Place Senior Living Center, located on Hightower Trail, which led to the arrests of Jeffrey Smith, Katrina Perkins, and Tiffany Taylor on charges including aggravated battery, felony elder abuse, and elder neglect.
The first investigation began on May 10 on the heels of an April incident wherein the victim, identified as 79-year-old John Furman, died due to accidental asphyxiation after failure of staff to perform a bedside swallow test. Furman's family alleged that it all stemmed from an incident where he had suffered a head laceration and massive facial bruising after falling while in the facility's care back in April.
Staff members reported the incident to the facility manager, Katrina Perkins, and the facility director, Jeffrey Smith. Neither of them notified EMS nor the victim’s family. Furman's health started to decline rapidly, but already unaware family members were not allowed to visit due to COVID-19 regulations. The facility brought in a third-party nurse to examine severe pressure ulcers on the victim due to not being turned properly. The nurse took pictures of the concerning ulcers and sent them to the family.
Family members made arrangements for Furman to be removed from the facility in light of his injuries and the state of his care; however, on the day he was set to leave, the facility failed to perform a bedside swallow examination prior to Katrina Perkins giving him a doughnut to eat. Due to neglecting to perform a swallow test to assess any risk of dysphagia, Furman choked on the doughnut, dying two days later. The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office (FCMEO) found pieces of dough in the victim’s throat during the autopsy, ruling accidental asphyxia as the cause of death.
Smith and Perkins were both arrested and charged with Felony Neglect of an elder person.
The second investigation occurred in July, when authorities began looking into allegations of an assault on 81-yea-old resident Roy Onan by employee Tiffany Taylor following a verbal altercation.
Taylor was accused of pushing Onan to the ground, causing him to break his hip. Onan was transferred to a rehab center following the injury, where he ended up contracting COVID-19, before going home with family members. He was reported as unable to walk again, and ultimately died the second week of October.
Taylor was arrested and charged with Aggravated Battery and Felony Elder abuse and neglect.
The third investigation occurred in mid-October after two elderly residents were found with injuries following a physical altercation with one another.
Alan Staines was discovered on the ground with visible injures while Servillano Avelino reportedly suffered from head contusions. One of the residents was described as being confined to a wheel chair.
Authorities say the facility did notify family members of the incident, though both residents were transported to the hospital for treatment. Police have pressed no charges at this time due to the mental capacity of the two people involved, lack of any third-party witnesses, and no confirmation on who started the alleged fight.
Family members were concerned to hear that a fight took place at all, and even further concerned by how long Staines may have been lying on the ground before staff responded.
Sandy Springs Police Detectives have worked alongside the Georgia Department of Community Health (DCH) during their investigations into these incidents. Sandy Springs Place Senior Living Center has reportedly replaced all staff, including management following the investigations. The new management team was reported to have cooperated with Sandy Springs Police Detectives during this process.
Authorities are asking that anyone with information on these cases please contact Sandy Springs Police Detective JT Williams at JTWilliams@SandySpringsGA.Gov or by calling 770-551-6937.
