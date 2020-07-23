3 arrested in connection to murdered women thrown from bridge

FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Three men have been arrested in connection to the murders of two women that were thrown from a bridge in Rome.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation first began looking into the deaths of Vanita Richardson, 19, and Trevena Clarece Campbell, 31, on May 14. Both women were found together under Etowah bridge the previous day.
Nearly two months after the gruesome discovery, on Thursday, July 23, the GBI announced that Desmond Lavonta Brown, 28, Devin Lashawn Watts, 36, and Christopher Leedarius Pullen, 23, were arrested and charged.
Brown was arrested May 21, and Watts on May 19. Both face several charges including:
- malice murder
- felony murder
- aggravated battery
- aggravated assault
- possession of a firearm during commission of a crime
- theft by taking
- tampering with evidence
- false statements and writings
- abandonment of a dead body
Pullen is charged with felony murder, aggravated battery, aggravated assault, abandonment of dead body, tampering with evidence, theft by taking, false statements and writings.
Investigators were able to determine the women had been together in Richardson's vehicle on the evening of May 12. Though the vehicle, a gold 1997 Toyota Corolla, went missing for weeks, it was later discovered a little more than an hour away in the City of South Fulton.
Investigators have not yet released details surrounding the women's death.
All suspects remain in custody at the Floyd County Jail.
